President of the Republic of Poland / News / President, PM briefed on situation in Middle East

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Polish soldiers in Iraq are safe, Iran’s rocket attack was not directed against Polish soldiers but was an attack against US bases, head of the National Security Bureau (BBN), Pawel Soloch said on Wednesday.

Paweł Soloch, speaking after President Andrzej Duda’s Wednesday meeting with government representatives devoted to the situation in the Middle East, said the situation is under complete control.

The meeting, attended by President Duda and PM Mateusz Morawiecki, took place after Tuesday night’s rocket attack by Iran on the US air base Al Asad near the city of Hit in central Iraq and the military airport in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Soloch said those attending the meeting were informed on the developments and the situation in the region after the Iranian military assaults.

“According to reports, we know that our soldiers are safe there, it was not an attack against Polish soldiers, it was an attack against US bases,” said Paweł Soloch. “Thanks to a good warning system, there were no casualties among people. The situation is under complete control. The Polish contingent is carrying out tasks set as part of the allied command,” said the BBN head.

(PAP)

MIL OSI