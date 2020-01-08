Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended ceremony to launch TurkStream gas pipeline

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The TurkStream project is a gas pipeline consisting of two lines with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic metres of gas per year each. The first line is to ship Russian gas to Turkish consumers, the second one, to the countries of southern and southeastern Europe.

The ceremony was also attended by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic Vucic AleksandarPresident of the Republic of Serbia and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov Borissov BoykoPrime Minister of Bulgaria .

* * *

Speech at the ceremony to launch the TurkStream gas pipeline

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, Mr Vucic, Mr Borisov, Deputies of the Parliament of the Republic of Turkey, Ladies and Gentlemen,

All those present at the official launch of the new gas pipeline, TurkStream, are witnessing a very important event not only for Russia and Turkey, but also for the states of southern Europe, for the entire European continent. Our ministers have just spoken very convincingly about this.

The successful implementation of this grand joint project, a trans-Black Sea gas pipeline, clearly shows that the Russian-Turkish strategic partnership is producing significant, tangible results.

Interaction between Russia and Turkey is growing steadily in almost every area. Despite the complex international situation, and the attempts of a number of global players to hinder the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries, our work is proceeding steadily.

To be continued.

MIL OSI