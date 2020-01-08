Weighted average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble versus foreign currencies, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Period

Weighted average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble:

to 100 Russian Rubles

to Euro

to Hryvnia

to US Dollar

January

3.2273

2.4629

7.1734

2.1578

February

3.2681

2.4438

7.4195

2.1523

January – February

3.2470

2.4534

7.2903

2.1550

March

3.2657

2.4016

7.5101

2.1257

Q1

3.2532

2.4336

7.3711

2.1446

April

3.2706

2.3725

7.1623

2.1124

January – April

3.2581

2.4155

7.3297

2.1355

May

3.2201

2.3382

7.3057

2.0923

January – May

3.2503

2.3984

7.3250

2.1264

June

3.2206

2.3310

7.5269

2.0663

Q2

3.2383

2.3477

7.3543

2.0910

H1

3.2455

2.3863

7.3631

2.1162

July

3.2157

2.2827

7.6687

2.0351

January – July

3.2407

2.3688

7.4298

2.1026

August

3.1252

2.2864

7.6743

2.0542

January – August

3.2243

2.3574

7.4752

2.0962

September

3.1906

2.2822

7.6476

2.0748

Q3

3.1767

2.2837

7.6647

2.0536

January – September

3.2202

2.3477

7.4971

2.0938

October

3.1868

2.2708

7.4190

2.0550

January – October

3.2164

2.3389

7.4908

2.0896

November

3.2218

2.2769

7.5317

2.0579

January – November

3.2169

2.3335

7.4937

2.0867

December

3.3506

2.3399

7.9439

2.1068

Q4

3.2568

2.2982

7.6170

2.0746

H2

3.2176

2.2909

7.6479

2.0642

For the year

3.2303

2.3342

7.5205

2.0887

* Data, updated, compared with previously published.

Note. According to official information from the National Bank of Ukraine, ”Hryvnia“ is the official currency of Ukraine since September 1996.

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

