Weighted average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble versus foreign currencies, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Period
Weighted average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble:
to 100 Russian Rubles
to Euro
to Hryvnia
to US Dollar
January
3.2273
2.4629
7.1734
2.1578
February
3.2681
2.4438
7.4195
2.1523
January – February
3.2470
2.4534
7.2903
2.1550
March
3.2657
2.4016
7.5101
2.1257
Q1
3.2532
2.4336
7.3711
2.1446
April
3.2706
2.3725
7.1623
2.1124
January – April
3.2581
2.4155
7.3297
2.1355
May
3.2201
2.3382
7.3057
2.0923
January – May
3.2503
2.3984
7.3250
2.1264
June
3.2206
2.3310
7.5269
2.0663
Q2
3.2383
2.3477
7.3543
2.0910
H1
3.2455
2.3863
7.3631
2.1162
July
3.2157
2.2827
7.6687
2.0351
January – July
3.2407
2.3688
7.4298
2.1026
August
3.1252
2.2864
7.6743
2.0542
January – August
3.2243
2.3574
7.4752
2.0962
September
3.1906
2.2822
7.6476
2.0748
Q3
3.1767
2.2837
7.6647
2.0536
January – September
3.2202
2.3477
7.4971
2.0938
October
3.1868
2.2708
7.4190
2.0550
January – October
3.2164
2.3389
7.4908
2.0896
November
3.2218
2.2769
7.5317
2.0579
January – November
3.2169
2.3335
7.4937
2.0867
December
3.3506
2.3399
7.9439
2.1068
Q4
3.2568
2.2982
7.6170
2.0746
H2
3.2176
2.2909
7.6479
2.0642
For the year
3.2303
2.3342
7.5205
2.0887
* Data, updated, compared with previously published.
Note. According to official information from the National Bank of Ukraine, ”Hryvnia“ is the official currency of Ukraine since September 1996.
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.