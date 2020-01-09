As of January 1, 2020, the volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus amounted to USD 9, 4 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of January 1, 2020, the international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus, according to the preliminary data, amounted to USD 9, 393.5 million (in the equivalent). According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2019, the volume of international reserve assets should be at least USD7.1 billion as at January 1, 2020.

Over the results of 2019, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by USD2.2 billion (by 31.2%), including the increase by USD234.7 million (by 2.6%) over the December.

In 2019, the replenishment of the international reserve assets was conditioned by the purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”, the receipt of funds, duties and other payments in foreign exchange to the budget, as well as issue of bonds denominated in foreign exchange by the Ministry of Finance and National Bank.

With that, the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus repaid external and internal foreign exchange obligations in the foreign exchange for the amount of USD4.2 billion, including those in December for the amount worth about USD355 million.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2020, the volume of international reserve assets as at January 1, 2021, should be at least USD7.3 billion with account of repayment of the external and internal foreign exchange obligations in the foreign exchange.

