Joint exercises of Northern and Black Sea fleets

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Black Sea fleet contributed its frigates Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Makarov, guided missile ships and speed-boats Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Naberezhniye Chelny and Ivanovets, amphibious warfare ships Tsezar Kunikov and Azov, patrol ships Dmitry Rogachev and Vasily Bykov, the submarine Kolpino, small anti-submarine warfare (ASW) ships and sea-going minesweepers. The Northern fleet contributed the guided missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov that accommodated an improvised headquarters, and the ASW ship Vice Admiral Kulakov.

Two Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-31K fighter planes taking part in a simulated air strike launched a Kinzhal missile that hit its target at a testing site. The crews of the frigate Admiral Grigorovich, the small guided missile ship Orekhovo-Zuyevo and the submarine Kolpino launched Kalibr missiles from the surface and while submerged. The crews of the guided-missile speed-boats Ivanovets and Naberezhniye Chelny launched Moskit anti-ship missiles. The crews of the Black Sea fleet’s Utyos coastal missile system launched two missiles against simulated enemy warships.

The exercises also involved the crews of Sukhoi Su-30 SM multirole fighters, Su-24M tactical bombers and Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bombers.

MIL OSI