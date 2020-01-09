Journalist accreditation for annual presidential address to Federal Assembly has been announced

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Press and Information Office’s Department of Accreditation is now receiving applications to cover the annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly to be held on January 15, 2020.

Applications are being taken from Russian media staff who are registered with Roskomnadzor and foreign journalists accredited at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Applications will be received until 15.00 Moscow time on January 11, 2020.

Accreditation applications are only received in e-form at www.kremlin.ru (президент.рф).

Application submission does not mean automatic accreditation.

The list of accredited journalists, information on the venue, and rules for media coverage at the event will be published at www.kremlin.ru (президент.рф).

Contact telephone numbers: +7–495–606–40–27; +7–495–606–55–27, +7–495–606–29–11

