Recipients of Belarusian president’s award in art and culture 2019 announced

8 January 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed the decrees to award the Spiritual Revival award and special prizes to art luminaries.

Five Spiritual Revival awards will be bestowed upon groups of workers and representatives of religious associations for their humanitarian activities in 2019.

The award will be conferred to the head of the parish of St. Mary Magdalene Church of the city of Minsk, Archpriest Ivan Khoroskevich for the promotion of the ideas of charity and the project to set up the House of Spiritual Enlightenment.

The Belarusian Public Association of Veterans will receive the high award for its active humanitarian work in helping veterans and perpetuating the memory of the Great Patriotic War.

The group of the public association “Belarusian Association of Large Parents” will be honored with the award for the great work to provide financial and moral support for large families, and for humanitarian projects “The contest for the best large family”, “Minsk Urban Mothers Forum, a TV project “Kindred People”.

The Spiritual Revival award will also go to Berestye Archaeological Museum, the branch of the Brest Regional Museum of Local History, for the activities to preserve the national cultural heritage and to update the exhibition of the museum’s branch.

Among the award recipients is a team of experts for the creation of the fundamental cartographic edition “Great Historical Atlas of Belarus”. The team consists of Aleksandr Kovalenya, the academic secretary of the Department of Humanities and Arts at the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, editor-in-chief of Belkartografia company Galina Lyakhova, and Director of the Belarusian Electronic Documentation Research Center Vyacheslav Nosevich.

Ten special prizes of the Belarusian president will be conferred on art luminaries in recognition of widely acclaimed significant achievements in professional art, folk and amateur art, patriotic education of creative youth, and charity.

The cultural institution “Museum ‘The Center of Modern Art’” will be awarded the special prize for the exhibition in the Museum of History of the Vitebsk People’s Art School and the large-scale exhibition projects “Ossip Zadkine. The Return”, “Alexander Rodchenko. A photo from Vkhutemas”.

A team of experts will be honored for a series of documentaries “The Chronicle of the Minsk Ghetto”. The team consists of the deputy head of the information department of the Second National Television Channel Boris Gersten, director of Vladimir Bokun’s Workshop Vladimir Bokun, and producer of Vladimir Bokun’s Workshop Vladimir Lutsky.

The special prize will be awarded to the honored amateur symphony orchestra of the Oginski Molodechno State Music College for its major contribution to education of creative youth and implementation of the cultural projects “Oginski international symphony forum-competition of young composers from the CIS countries”, “Bridges of friendship: Belarus – Russia”, and “Spiritual page of native land”.

Workers of the Brest City Cultural Center will receive the special prize in recognition of their achievements in development of amateur art, organization of large-scale events timed to the 1000th anniversary of Brest, and implementation the interstate program “Brest – the CIS Capital of Culture 2019”.

The special prize will be conferred on workers of the National State Teleradiocompany of Belarus for the implementation of creative projects that promote the national culture of Belarus at home and abroad and for significant contribution to education of creative youth.

Workers of the Ivye Culture and Recreation Center will be granted the special prize in recognition of their contribution to the development of folk art and implementation of the Ivye Flavor project

The special prize of the president will be bestowed upon the creative team of People’s Artist of Russia Igor Krutoi, production director and founder of the Sechenov.com company Aleksei Sechenov, and artistic director of the Art Major producer center at the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts Aleksandr Vavilov, who developed the concept of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019.

The Skif military and patriotic center for special pre-conscription training is the recipient of the special prize for its contribution to patriotic education of the youth, implementation of cultural projects to set up an exposition of Margelov Museum of the History of Airborne Troops and Special Forces, and organization of events timed to state holidays and commemorative dates.

Among the prize winners is the Dudariki honored amateur folklore ensemble of Minsk Gymnasium No.14 for achievements in amateur art, successful participation in the international festival Accordion Gathers Friends, the Minsk International Book Fair, and other projects.

The special prize will be also conferred on a team of experts consisting of Assistant Professor of the chair of monumental art at the Belarusian State Academy of Arts Denis Chubukov, master of vocational training of the same chair Kirill Orsil, and individual entrepreneur, member of the Belarusian Union of Artists Alevtina Bashkatova, who worked on the mosaic in the altar of the Memorial Church of All Saints in Minsk.

