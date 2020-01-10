Ceremony to bestow For Spiritual Revival prizes, special prizes, and Belarusian Sport Olympus prizes

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Presenting the Spiritual Revival award is an excellent tradition that adds a special meaning to Christmas festivities, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he presented awards For Spiritual Revival, special prizes for art luminaries, and special prizes Belarusian Sports Olympus on 9 January.

In his words, the high aspirations of the winners of the awards and prizes stay above rules of the modern pragmatic world where everything is up for sale, where morality and justice lose their value. “The nominees place the great idea of service to the public and the state above material gains. With their deeds they reinforce the belief in kindness and pure intent in our hearts,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.

The President stressed that their examples make him proud of the Belarusian nation, which had preserved the best national traits such as responsiveness and generosity, diligence and sense of purpose, genuine patriotism. “Thanks to heroes of this festive evening many Belarusian kids left without parental love have been able to feel warmth and care. People suffering from a grave disease and people in a complicated life situation have been able to find understanding and support,” the head of state added.

“We have set up our independent state, thanks in part to the fact that all these years we remembered our origins and were faithful to the land of our ancestors,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President stressed that the country will continue to support and encourage all those who enrich the cultural heritage of Belarus, preserve moral and spiritual guidelines, revive the national traditions and fill them with the new meaning. “They are our anchor which will help us stay afloat during the time of globalization aimed at destroying the state foundations,” he said.

The head of state noted that Belarusians see themselves as part of the vast world and are connected by thousands of economic, cultural, diplomatic, and family ties with other countries and peoples. “We are open to friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, but our traditional socially oriented way of life is unshakable. Only in this way, remembering who we are and why we are unique, preserving our identity, will we be able to resist the idea of bringing the world to the single model or standard alien to our mentality,” the president noted.

According to the president, along with the creation of spiritual, moral and cultural foundations for the future generations of Belarusians, the countries also ensures its national security and sovereignty. “The building of a strong sovereign state is our firm, consistent political and sociocultural choice. Its creation is a merit of the entire Belarusian nation. Yet, a special role belongs to those who have devoted themselves to selfless service to the Fatherland,” the head of state said.

“You might have noticed that I have talked a lot about sovereignty and independence lately, even in official speeches like the New Year address. Believe me, I mean it. There is no lie here. This is not an act to please someone. I am truly committed to this idea, even more than that,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The President remembered the history of the Belarusian people that never had a chance to build a sovereign and independent state without bloodshed. “We have no right to waste this unique opportunity. If we waste it, then as always, our own whining, empty talk, and whims will get in our way. We will have to explain to the people who have stayed on this land why we have failed. We are building this state on a solid basis we have laid. Let’s do it without big words – we are doing this not only for ourselves, but for the most precious ones we have – for our children,” the head of state noted.

“I am lucky to be the first president of this sovereign and independent state and, pardon my immodesty, to have played the leading role in building it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. He noted that he is not making excuses and is not afraid of anyone, he just wants to warn the people that Belarus is going through a difficult period. “We are not just walking on thin ice or on a razor edge, we are swaying left and right. God forbid we make a wrong move – we could lose everything. It is time to stop disturbing peaceful, quiet and clean streets. It is time to stop talking about sovereignty and independence and assuming that someone wants to betray Belarus. Maybe, someone wants to do this… But definitely not the first president who helped build this country,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

MIL OSI