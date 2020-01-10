Meeting on socioeconomic development of Crimea and Sevastopol

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

As agreed, and we have long planned to hold this meeting to discuss the socioeconomic development of Crimea and Sevastopol, we will discuss today the issues that are facing the region’s leadership as well as federal ministries and departments.

I would like to note that much has been done in the past few years to unlock the potential of Crimea and Sevastopol and integrate them into Russia’s common social, legal, economic and humanitarian space.

The creation and expansion of the basic infrastructure has become an important and largely decisive factor in this respect. Obviously this is the main thing, a foundation without which it is impossible to develop altogether. Needless to say, this is the most expensive part.

A lot has been done but not everything. It is still necessary to work on water supply and water discharge and resolve environmental issues that nobody seems to have dealt with at all.

But what has been done – the Crimean Bridge, energy networks, gas supply, federal roads and the airport – represents just the basic conditions for development. This should be followed by results.

Naturally, these projects have provided a serious impetus for business and social activities (the projects that we have already implemented). They have enhanced the tourist appeal of the region and allowed us to create new jobs and open up more business and investment opportunities.

For reference, I would like to mention that industrial production in Crimea has almost doubled, and it has increased by 2.5 times in Sevastopol. Retail trade has grown 12 percent in Crimea and by an impressive 29 percent in Sevastopol. The unemployment rate in the Republic of Crimea has decreased from 7.2 percent (in 2015) to 5.5 percent at the end of 2019. In Sevastopol it has dropped from 8.3 percent to 4.1 percent. This became possible because a number of companies resumed operations and were loaded with orders, including orders from federal ministries and departments.

In 2019, 7,4 million tourists visited Crimea, which is a 9.3 percent increase over 2018. More than half of them (57 percent) arrived via the Crimean Bridge.

Relying on this foundation it is necessary to improve the quality of life on the peninsula and develop its urban and social infrastructure in line with the highest and most advanced standards.

Understandably, everyone is happy about these major infrastructure projects. They are creating this foundation and this is perfectly obvious. However, now I would like to talk for the most part not just about tourists but about people who live in Crimea and Sevastopol. Let’s talk about this today and focus on what needs to be done for the permanent residents. It is essential to clearly understand local people’s needs in order to meet them promptly and make decisions faster. Long overdue problems must be resolved.

To be continued.

MIL OSI