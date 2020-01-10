Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in December 2019

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for December 2019 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In December 2019, total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 66.3 trln (December 2018: RUB 72.5 trln).

The growth leaders were the Equity Market, up 52.0% and the Bond Market, up 54.7% (excluding overnight bonds).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Markets in December 2019 rose by 53.8% to RUB 3,547.5 bln (December 2018: RUB 2,306.9 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units added 52.0% and reached RUB 1,171.9 bln, (December 2018: RUB 770.8 bln). ADTV was RUB 55.8 bln (December 2018: RUB 36.7 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds grew by 54.7% to RUB 2,375.6 bln (December 2018: RUB 1,536.1 bln). ADTV was RUB 113.1 bln (December 2018: RUB 73.1 bln).

One hundred and nine new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,826.5 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 484.8 bln) were placed in December 2019.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes amounted to RUB 6.3 trln (December 2018: RUB 8.2 trln) or 105.7 mln contracts (December 2018: 145.6 mln), of which 101.1 mln contracts were futures and 4.6 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 300.2 bln (December 2018: RUB 392.4 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 614.9 bln (December 2018: RUB 454.3 bln).

Standartised OTC Derivatives Market turnover was RUB 7.8 bln.

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 23.5 trln (December 2018: RUB 26.5 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 5.2 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 18.2 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,117.7 bln (USD 17.7 bln), compared to RUB 1,261.2 bln (USD 18.8 bln) in December 2018.

Money Market

Money Market turnover added 2.8% to RUB 31.2 trln (December 2018: RUB 30.3 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,483.8 bln (December 2018: RUB 1,443.5 bln). In the total Money Market turnover, repo transaction volume cleared by the CCP reached RUB 18.5 trln. The CCP-cleared GCC repo segment turnover was RUB 4.4 trln.

Commodity Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 1.1 bln (December 2018: RUB 8.3 bln), of which RUB 1.1 bln (0.35 t) was gold and RUB 18.9 mln (0.545 t) was silver.

MIL OSI