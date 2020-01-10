Revised lists of the MOEX ESG Indices announced

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announced the revised lists of MOEX – RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index and MOEX – RSPP Sustainability Vector Index which will be implemented from 27 January 2020.

The eligible universe of the Indices is constructed based on Stocks listed on MOEX which are selected to Russia’s largest companies according to analysis of disclosure of largest Russian companies in the field of sustainable growth and corporate social responsibility provided by RSPP as at December, 2019. The constituent list of MOEX – RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index includes the leading companies ranged by their ESG disclosure scores, while the constituent list of MOEX – RSPP Sustainability Vector Index comprises leading companies ranged by their ESG progress scores.

The constituent list of the MOEX – RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index will be changed as a result of adding ordinary shares of PJSC “FGC UES” and PJSC “TATNEFT”.

Ordinary shares of PJSC “FGC UES”, JSC “NOVATEK”, PJSC “PhosAgro”, PJSC “Polyus”, PJSC “ROSSETI”, PJSC “TATNEFT”, PJSC “TMK” as well as shares of a foreign issuer United Company RUSAL Plc will be added to the MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Vector Index, while PJSC “RusHydro” (ords) and PJSC “Transneft” (prefs) will be removed from the constituent list of MOEX – RSPP Sustainability Vector Index.

The revised lists of the MOEX ESG Indices can be found in the files below:

MOEX – RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index

MOEX – RSPP Sustainability Vector Index

