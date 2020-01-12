Congratulations to staff and veterans of Russia’s prosecution authorities

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

”Established nearly 300 years ago, Russia’s prosecution service remains committed to its high mission of firmly protecting the rule of law and the interests of citizens and the nation. The state of law and order in the country, ensuring human rights and freedoms, people’s trust in law enforcement agencies depend largely on professionalism of the service’s staff and their responsible attitude to their duties, as well as on their honesty and integrity.

Words of particular appreciation go to the veterans of prosecution authorities, who always showed competence and defended the honour of their profession throughout the years of their diligent and highly important work.

I am confident that the loyalty to the best traditions of your predecessors and commitment to duty and public benefit will continue to help you in solving vital tasks the Russian prosecution authorities are facing.“

