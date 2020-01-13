Ambassador of Belarus A.Ermolovich meets the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

13-01-2020

On January 13, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Andrei Ermolovich, met with the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (in the rank of Minister) of Pakistan, Muhammad Afzal.

The sides discussed topical issues of Belarusian-Pakistani cooperation between the rescue services of the two countries. M.Afzal expressed an interest to visit the Republic of Belarus in order to get acquainted with the activities of the Ministry for Emergency Situations, educational institutions for the training of rescuers and emergency equipment manufactured in Belarus.

The interlocutors gave a special attention to consultations on the draft agreement on cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergencies, which will lay the foundation stone for cooperation in this field between the relevant institutions of Belarus and Pakistan.

