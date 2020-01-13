Bank of Russia Bulletin released (13.01.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 3 (2139) of 13 January 2020 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section publishes Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1, dated 9 January 2020, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2731, dated 29 November 2019.

The issue publishes information of the Depositor Protection Fund, an autonomous non-profit organisation, on the acquisition of claims to the amount exceeding 700,000 rubles and additional compensation payments made to depositors using the funds of the 16th asset contribution of the Republic of Crimea.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Regulation No. 696-P, dated 1 October 2019, ‘On the Procedure for Selecting Actuaries to Inspect Non-bank Financial Institutions as Instructed by the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.12.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5270-U, dated 30 September 2019, ‘On Amending Clause 2.1 of Bank of Russia Regulation No. 307-P, Dated 20 July 2007, ’On the Procedure to Maintain Records and Submit Information on Credit Institutions’ Affiliated Entities’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.12.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5273-U, dated 30 September 2019, ‘On the Procedure and Timeframes for Obtaining the Bank of Russia’s Approval for Restructuring the Non-bank Credit Institution — Central Counterparty (Except Restructuring Through Transformation) and for Making the Decision on Voluntary Liquidation by the Non-bank Credit Institution — Central Counterparty’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.12.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5318-U, dated 18 November 2019, ‘On the Forms, Timeframes and Procedure for Compiling and Submitting Reports of Consumer Credit Cooperatives to the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 26.12.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5330-U, dated 25 November 2019, ‘On Amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5046-U, Dated 27 December 2018, ‘On the List of Bank of Russia Offices Whose Holders Shall Provide Information on Their Income, Expenditures, Property and Property-related Liabilities, and Also on the Income, Expenditures, Property and Property-related Liabilities of Their Spouses and Under-age Children’ (becomes effective on the date of its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 30.12.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5378-U, dated 26 December 2019, ‘On the Non-application of Certain Regulations of the Inspectorate of Non-governmental Pension Funds, the Federal Service for Insurance Supervision and the Federal Commission for the Securities Market of Russia (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 26.12.2019).

The issue publishes the list of Bank of Russia regulations, instructions, letters and methodological recommendations as well as analytical, reference and statistical materials published in the Bank of Russia Bulletin in 2019 Q4.

13 January 2020

