Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

11 January 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has offered condolences to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said over the passing of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

According to the Belarusian head of state, it is with big pain and sorrow that people in Belarus have learned the news about the passing of Qaboos bin Said al Said who did a lot for the development of Oman and the enhancement of relations with other states, including Belarus.

“The wisdom of this statesman will always be an example for politicians all over the world,” the message of condolences reads.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself Aleksandr Lukashenko offered condolences and words of support to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the family and friends of Qaboos bin Said al Said, and all people of Oman.

