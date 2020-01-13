Telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The presidents had a substantive exchange of opinions on the situation in Libya. The leaders also discussed efforts made to resolve the Libyan crisis. In this connection, Giuseppe Conte highly praised the Russian-Turkish agreements reached in Istanbul on January 8.

The presidents emphasized the importance for parties to the conflict to observe the ceasefire starting on January 12, and expressed readiness to contribute to the success of the international conference on Libya, which is to be held in Berlin.

