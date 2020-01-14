Ambassador of Belarus V.Chushev meets the Marshal of the Senate of Poland

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

14-01-2020

On January 13, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Poland, Vladimir Chushev, met with Marshal of the Senate of Poland, Tomasz Grodzki.

The sides considered a wide range of issues of the Belarusian-Polish cooperation. The role of inter-parliamentary relations in the development of relationship between Belarus and Poland, including future contacts between parliamentarians of two countries, were discussed.

MIL OSI