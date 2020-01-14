Bank of Russia Bulletin released (14.01.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 4 (2140) of 14 January 2020 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-6, dated 10 January 2020, on the revocation of the banking licence and on cancelling the licence of professional securities market participant of the Moscow-based credit institution CB Necklace-Bank, Ltd;

No. OD-7, dated 10 January 2020, on appointing the provisional administration to the Moscow-based credit institution CB Necklace-Bank, Ltd due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-16, dated 13 January 2020, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2851, dated 13 December 2019;

No. OD-17, dated 13 January 2020, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2671, dated 22 November 2019.

The issue publishes information of the Depositor Protection Fund, an autonomous non-profit organisation, on the acquisition of claims to the amount exceeding 700,000 rubles and additional compensation payments made to depositors using the funds of the 17th asset contribution of the Republic of Crimea.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia and Ministry of Finance Ordinance No. 5329-U/199n, dated 25 November 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia and Ministry of Finance Regulation No. 629-P/12n, Dated 23 January 2018, ‘On Maintaining the Accounts of Federal Treasury Regional Branches and Financial Authorities of Russian Constituent Territories (Municipalities), and Also Management Bodies of Government Extra-budgetary Funds of the Russian Federation’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 10.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5334-U, dated 28 November 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 503-P, Dated 13 November 2015, ‘On the Procedure for Depositories to Open and Maintain Depo and Other Accounts’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 09.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Order No. OD-3094, dated 31 December 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2212, Dated 23 August 2018’;

Information Letter of the Bank of Russia, the Federal Customs Service and the Federal Tax Service No. IN-014-12/102 / No. 01-28/80440 / No. OA-4-17/26935@ ‘On Foreign Exchange Control Requirements for Foreign Trade Contracts in View of Adopted Federal Law No. 265-FZ, Dated 2 August 2019’;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-015-55/104, dated 30 December 2019, ‘On Professional Market Participants’ Liability in the Case of Bankruptcy of a Credit Institution Holding Client Funds’;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-014-56/105, dated 31 December 2019, ‘On the Non-application of Measures Against Credit Institutions When Implementing Certain Requirements of Bank of Russia Regulation No. 683-P’;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-014-56/106, dated 31 December 2019, ‘On the Implementation of the Requirements of Bank of Russia Regulation No. 684-P by Non-bank Financial Institutions’.

14 January 2020

