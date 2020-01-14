Bank of Russia issues coins of precious and base metals (14.01.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 14 January 2020, the Bank of Russia issues the following coins:

investment coins:

— a silver proof coin in denomination of 3 rubles and a gold proof coin in denomination of 50 rubles named ‘Saint George the Victorious’;

commemorative coins:

— a silver proof coin in denomination of 2 rubles ‘Creator of Russian porcelain D.I. Vinogradov — 300th Anniversary of his Birth (1720)’ of the ‘Outstanding Personalities of Russia’ series;

— a silver proof coin in denomination of 3 rubles ‘200th Anniversary of the Discovery of Antarctica by Russian Seamen Faddey F. Bellingshausen and Michail P. Lazarev’;

— a base metal coin in denomination of 10 rubles ‘Moscow Region’ of ‘The Russian Federation’ series.

Description of coins made of precious metals:

An investment silver proof coin in denomination of 3 rubles (fine metal content 31.1 g, fineness 999/1,000) and an investment gold proof coin in denomination of 50 rubles (fine metal content 7.78 g, fineness 999/1,000) have a round shape 39.0 mm and 22.6 mm in diameter respectively.

The obverse and the reverse of the coins have a relief rim along the circumference.

The obverse of the coins bears a relief image of the National Coat of Arms of the Russian Federation and the inscriptions: ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (RUSSIAN FEDERATION), ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (BANK OF RUSSIA), the denomination of the coins ‘3 РУБЛЯ’ (3 RUBLES), ‘50 РУБЛЕЙ’ (50 RUBLES), the year of issue ‘2020 г.’ (2020), an indication of the metal according to the D.I. Mendeleyev Periodic System of Elements, fineness, trade mark of the mint and fine metal content.

The reverse of the coins in denomination of 3 rubles (Catalogue Number: 5111-0178) and 50 rubles (Catalogue Number: 5216-0060) named ‘Saint George the Victorious’ features a relief image of Saint George the Victorious on horseback killing a dragon with a spear.

The edge of the coins is corrugated.

The coins are minted in uncirculated quality.

The mintage:

— the silver proof coin in denomination of 3 rubles: up to 500.0 thousand pcs;

— the gold proof coin in denomination of 50 rubles: up to 500.0 thousand pcs.

Commemorative silver proof coins in denomination of 2 rubles (fine metal content 15.55 g, fineness 925/1,000) and 3 rubles (fine metal content 31.1 g, fineness 925/1,000) have a round shape 33.0 mm and 39.0 mm in diameter respectively.

The obverse and the reverse of the coins have a relief rim along the circumference.

The obverse of the coins bears a relief image of the National Coat of Arms of the Russian Federation and the inscriptions: ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (RUSSIAN FEDERATION), ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (BANK OF RUSSIA), the denomination of the coins ‘2 РУБЛЯ’ (3 RUBLES), ‘3 РУБЛЯ’ (3 RUBLES), the year of issue ‘2020 г.’ (2020), an indication of the metal according to the D.I. Mendeleyev Periodic System of Elements, fineness, trade mark of the Saint Petersburg mint and fine metal content.

The reverse:

— of the coin in denomination of 2 rubles ‘Creator of Russian porcelain D.I. Vinogradov — 300th Anniversary of his Birth (1720)’ (Catalogue Number: 5110-0163) features a relief profile of D.I. Vinogradov in the centre; the inscription above along the inner rim reads ‘Д.И. ВИНОГРАДОВ’ (D.I. VINOGRADOV), the inscription below indicates the master’s life years ‘1720—1758’; the coloured outer ring of the coin is adorned with the rambling vine pattern used by Vinogradov to decorate one of his bowls.

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage of the coin is 7.0 thousand pcs;

— of the coin in denomination of 3 rubles ‘200th Anniversary of the Discovery of Antarctica by Russian Seamen Faddey F. Bellingshausen and Michail P. Lazarev’ (Catalogue Number: 5111-0414) features relief images of sailing sloops and, at the bottom, a guiding star; a contour image of Antarctica and two penguins, laser treated for a matte finish, is located in the upper right part of the coin; the coloured finish imitates the aurora borealis; the inscription along the rim reads ‘200-ЛЕТИЕ ОТКРЫТИЯ АНТАРКТИДЫ’ (200th ANNIVERSARY OF THE DISCOVERY OF ANTARCTICA).

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage is 3.0 thousand pcs.

Description of the coin made of base metal:

The coin has a round shape and is 27.0 mm in diameter. The coin is combined; it consists of a disc and an outer ring.

The obverse and the reverse of the coins have a relief rim along the circumference.

The edge of the coin is corrugated and has the inscription ‘ДЕСЯТЬ РУБЛЕЙ’ (TEN RUBLES) recurring twice and divided by asterisks.

The obverse of the coin has inscriptions along the circumference: ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (BANK OF RUSSIA) on top, ‘2020’ at the bottom. On the left and on the right sides of the outer ring of the coin there are stylised images of laurel and oak branches respectively, which go over onto the disc. In the centre of the disc there is an indication of the face value of the coin — the figure ‘10’ and the inscription ‘РУБЛЕЙ’ (RUBLES). Inside the figure ‘0’ there is a protective element in the form of the number ‘10’ with the inscription ‘РУБ’ (RUB) visible when the coin is viewed from different angles. In the lower part of the disc there is the Moscow mint trademark.

The reverse of the coin (Catalogue Number: 5714-0067) has a relief image of the emblem of the Moscow Region encircled by inscriptions, divided by dots: ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (RUSSIAN FEDERATION) on top and ‘МОСКОВСКАЯ ОБЛАСТЬ’ (MOSCOW REGION) at the bottom.

The mintage of the coin is 5.0 million pcs.

The new coins are legal tender of the Russian Federation and it is mandatory that they be accepted for all kinds of payments without any restrictions at their face value.

14 January 2020

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI