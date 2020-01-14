Broad Money Supply as of January 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2019
01/10/2019
01/11/2019
01/12/2019
01/01/2020
1. Cash in circulation – М0
2,991.6
3,421.0
3,415.6
3,499.4
3,708.3
2. Transferable deposits
5,624.2
5,748.9
5,376.7
5,668.9
6,566.6
2.1. Natural persons
2,757.1
2,853.6
2,798.9
3,015.7
3,030.5
2.2. Legal entities^
2,867.1
2,895.3
2,577.8
2,653.2
3,536.1
Monetary aggregate – M1
8,615.7
9,169.9
8,792.3
9,168.3
10,274.9
3. Other deposits
7,378.5
8,921.5
8,714.3
9,330.2
9,878.0
3.1. Natural persons
4,010.8
4,754.4
4,887.2
5,022.0
5,131.4
3.2. Legal entities^
3,367.7
4,167.0
3,827.1
4,308.1
4,746.7
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
15,994.2
18,091.3
17,506.6
18,498.5
20,152.9
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
904.7
1,380.1
1,542.7
1,508.9
1,370.4
Ruble money supply – M2*
16,899.0
19,471.4
19,049.3
20,007.3
21,523.3
5. Deposits in foreign currency
23,998.1
24,039.6
24,255.3
24,531.3
25,336.8
5.1. Transferable deposits
6,181.5
6,897.0
7,030.6
7,210.3
7,429.5
5.1.1. Natural persons
2,235.9
2,591.3
2,610.3
2,715.9
2,780.4
5.1.2. Legal entities^
3,945.6
4,305.7
4,420.3
4,494.4
4,649.1
5.2. Other deposits
17,816.6
17,142.6
17,224.7
17,321.0
17,907.3
5.2.1. Natural persons
13,170.2
12,876.4
12,758.0
13,091.7
13,076.7
5.2.2. Legal entities^
4,646.4
4,266.3
4,466.7
4,229.2
4,830.7
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
2,080.3
1,650.5
1,641.7
1,684.2
1,541.1
7. Precious metals deposits
255.6
134.7
126.4
121.9
108.5
Broad money – M3
43,232.9
45,296.3
45,072.7
46,344.7
48,509.7
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
11,111.3
11,589.3
11,806.5
11,606.9
12,044.5
Natural persons
7,133.1
7,456.8
7,480.7
7,479.4
7,538.1
Legal entities^
3,978.2
4,132.5
4,325.8
4,127.6
4,506.4
1. Transferable deposits
2,862.1
3,325.0
3,422.2
3,411.5
3,531.8
1.1. Natural persons
1,035.2
1,249.2
1,270.6
1,285.0
1,321.7
1.2. Legal entities^
1,826.8
2,075.7
2,151.6
2,126.5
2,210.0
2. Other deposits
8,249.2
8,264.3
8,384.3
8,195.4
8,512.7
2.1. Natural persons
6,097.9
6,207.6
6,210.1
6,194.3
6,216.3
2.2. Legal entities^
2,151.3
2,056.7
2,174.2
2,001.1
2,296.4
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
963.2
795.7
799.1
796.9
732.6
Precious metals deposits, USD m
118.3
65.0
61.5
57.7
51.6
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.