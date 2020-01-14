Broad Money Supply as of January 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2019

01/10/2019

01/11/2019

01/12/2019

01/01/2020

1. Cash in circulation – М0

2,991.6

3,421.0

3,415.6

3,499.4

3,708.3

2. Transferable deposits

5,624.2

5,748.9

5,376.7

5,668.9

6,566.6

2.1. Natural persons

2,757.1

2,853.6

2,798.9

3,015.7

3,030.5

2.2. Legal entities^

2,867.1

2,895.3

2,577.8

2,653.2

3,536.1

Monetary aggregate – M1

8,615.7

9,169.9

8,792.3

9,168.3

10,274.9

3. Other deposits

7,378.5

8,921.5

8,714.3

9,330.2

9,878.0

3.1. Natural persons

4,010.8

4,754.4

4,887.2

5,022.0

5,131.4

3.2. Legal entities^

3,367.7

4,167.0

3,827.1

4,308.1

4,746.7

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

15,994.2

18,091.3

17,506.6

18,498.5

20,152.9

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

904.7

1,380.1

1,542.7

1,508.9

1,370.4

Ruble money supply – M2*

16,899.0

19,471.4

19,049.3

20,007.3

21,523.3

5. Deposits in foreign currency

23,998.1

24,039.6

24,255.3

24,531.3

25,336.8

5.1. Transferable deposits

6,181.5

6,897.0

7,030.6

7,210.3

7,429.5

5.1.1. Natural persons

2,235.9

2,591.3

2,610.3

2,715.9

2,780.4

5.1.2. Legal entities^

3,945.6

4,305.7

4,420.3

4,494.4

4,649.1

5.2. Other deposits

17,816.6

17,142.6

17,224.7

17,321.0

17,907.3

5.2.1. Natural persons

13,170.2

12,876.4

12,758.0

13,091.7

13,076.7

5.2.2. Legal entities^

4,646.4

4,266.3

4,466.7

4,229.2

4,830.7

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

2,080.3

1,650.5

1,641.7

1,684.2

1,541.1

7. Precious metals deposits

255.6

134.7

126.4

121.9

108.5

Broad money – M3

43,232.9

45,296.3

45,072.7

46,344.7

48,509.7

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

11,111.3

11,589.3

11,806.5

11,606.9

12,044.5

Natural persons

7,133.1

7,456.8

7,480.7

7,479.4

7,538.1

Legal entities^

3,978.2

4,132.5

4,325.8

4,127.6

4,506.4

1. Transferable deposits

2,862.1

3,325.0

3,422.2

3,411.5

3,531.8

1.1. Natural persons

1,035.2

1,249.2

1,270.6

1,285.0

1,321.7

1.2. Legal entities^

1,826.8

2,075.7

2,151.6

2,126.5

2,210.0

2. Other deposits

8,249.2

8,264.3

8,384.3

8,195.4

8,512.7

2.1. Natural persons

6,097.9

6,207.6

6,210.1

6,194.3

6,216.3

2.2. Legal entities^

2,151.3

2,056.7

2,174.2

2,001.1

2,296.4

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

963.2

795.7

799.1

796.9

732.6

Precious metals deposits, USD m

118.3

65.0

61.5

57.7

51.6

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

