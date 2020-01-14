On January 15 President will deliver annual Address to Federal Assembly

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Address will be delivered at noon at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall. About 1,300 people have been invited to attend the event. They are members of the Federation Council, State Duma deputies, Government members, heads of the constitutional and supreme courts, governors, chairpersons of regional legislative assemblies, heads of traditional religions and public figures, including heads of regional civic chambers and major mass media outlets.

About 900 Russian and foreign journalists have received accreditation for covering the event.

