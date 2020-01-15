Bank of Russia Bulletin released (31.12.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 84 (2136) of 31 December 2019 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section presents lists of credit institutions complying with the requirements set forth by Russian Government resolutions as of 1 December 2019.

The Bulletin contains information on the Russian banking system as of 1 December 2019.

The issue publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-3038, dated 27 December 2019, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2849, dated 13 December 2019;

No. OD-3039, dated 27 December 2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Omsk-based credit institution JSC Expert Bank;

No. OD-3058, dated 30 December 2019, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2566, dated 7 November 2019.

The issue publishes information from the Deposit Insurance Agency for the depositors of PJSC Nevsky Bank.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-2986, dated 25 December 2019, on the revocation of the reinsurance licence from the General Insurance Joint-stock Company Plateau;

No. OD-2988, dated 25 December 2019, on the revocation of the insurance licence from LLC Medical Insurance Company Ural-Recept M;

No. OD-2989, dated 25 December 2019, on the revocation of the insurance licences from LLC Advant-Insurance;

No. OD-2994, dated 25 December 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2752, dated 1 December 2019;

No. OD-3028, dated 26 December 2019, on the revocation of the mutual insurance licence from the non-commercial corporate institution Consumer Society for Mutual Insurance Narodnye Kassy.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5275-U, dated 30 September 2019, ‘On the Procedure for Preparing and Submitting Credit Institutions’ Business Plans and the Criteria for Their Assessment’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 26.12.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5277-U, dated 1 October 2019, ‘On Approving the Standard Form of the Mandatory Pension Insurance Agreement’ (comes into force on the effective date of the Order of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Russian Federation on invalidating Order of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Russian Federation No. 238n, dated 3 June 2013; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.12.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5291-U, dated 17 October 2019, ‘On Amending Clause 2.5 of Bank of Russia Instruction No. 147-I, Dated 5 December 2013, ‘On the Procedure for Inspecting Credit Institutions (Their Branches) by Authorised Representatives of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.12.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5292-U, dated 17 October 2019, ‘On Amending the Preamble to Bank of Russia Instruction No. 176-I, Dated 20 December 2016, ‘On the Procedure for, and Instances of, Bank of Russia Authorised Representatives (Employees) to Examine the Loan Collateral and/or Familiarise Themselves with the Activities of a Credit Institution’s Borrower and/or Collateral Provider’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.12.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5322-U, dated 20 November 2019, ‘On the List of Official Positions of Bank of Russia Employees Subject to the Bans and Restrictions Stipulated by Clauses 1–3 of Part 1 and Clause 3 of Part 3 of Article 90 of Federal Law No. 86-FZ, Dated 10 July 2002, ‘On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 26.12.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5362-U, dated 20 December 2019, ‘On Invalidating Certain Bank of Russia Regulations’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 26.12.2019);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-28/100, dated 25 December 2019, ‘On the Application of Bank of Russia Regulation No. 706-P, Dated 19 December 2019, ‘On Securities Issue Standards’;

Bank of Russia Methodological Recommendations No. 29-MR, dated 24 December 2019, ‘On the Procedure for Banks to Notify Their Clients of Suspension of Operations on Their Bank Accounts Subject to the Decision of a Tax Agency’;

The Report on the Annual Monitoring of Insurance Rates Used in Compulsory Insurance of the Carriers’ Third Party Liability for Personal Injury and Damage to the Property of the Passengers, on the Rates Feasibility and the Influence of This Type of Insurance on the Development of Businesses in the Transport Sector in 2013–2018.

31 December 2019

