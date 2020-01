Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In accordance with Article 83 (c) and part 2 of Article 117 of the Russian Federation Constitution, the President announced the resignation of the Government of the Russian Federation and appointed Dmitry Medvedev Acting Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Government is instructed to continue fulfilling its duties until the new Government is formed.

The Executive Order comes into force upon its signing.

