Ambassador of Belarus S.Chepurnoy meets the Minister of Road and Transport Development of Mongolia

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

16-01-2020

On January 16th, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Mongolia, Stanislav Chepurnoy, met with the Minister of Road and Transport Development of Mongolia, Byambasuren Enkh-Amgalan.

During the meeting the issues of the development of the Belarusian-Mongolian cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the field of roads repair and maintenance, rail and automobile transport, transit traffic as well as intensification of bilateral interagency collaboration in the sphere of transport were discussed.

