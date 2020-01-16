Executive Order on Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

According to the Executive Order, Dmitry Medvedev Medvedev DmitryDeputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and released from his duties as Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

The Executive Order enters in force on the day of its signing.

Earlier, the President signed Executive Order On Amendments to Certain Acts of the President of the Russian Federation. The amendments have been introduced into the consolidated list of government posts of the Russian Federation and the Provisions on the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

