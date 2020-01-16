Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, January-December 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2018
January – december 2018
2019
January – december 2019
January
January
March
June
September
December
A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
up to 1 year
5.75
6.61
6.97
7.74
7.71
7.16
6.83
7.39
over 1 year
7.37
7.40
8.35
8.74
10.60
7.80
8.15
8.70
natural persons
demand
0.19
0.26
0.19
0.64
0.36
0.23
0.83
0.48
up to 1 year
6.63
8.20
8.72
8.82
9.03
8.79
8.70
8.82
over 1 year
10.00
11.13
11.85
12.21
12.62
12.06
11.74
12.22
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.62
11.30
11.13
11.21
11.34
11.15
10.63
11.18
over 1 year
11.41
10.61
10.78
10.46
10.77
10.30
10.24
10.50
natural persons
up to 1 year
9.61
9.03
9.13
9.55
9.33
8.62
7.79
8.91
over 1 year
11.42
11.32
10.89
11.44
11.75
10.90
9.66
11.03
B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.20
0.12
0.20
0.20
–
–
–
0.19
up to 1 year
1.62
1.20
0.98
1.59
1.05
1.11
0.95
1.19
over 1 year
1.86
1.43
1.61
1.65
0.75
0.97
0.48
1.30
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
0.67
0.65
0.76
0.79
0.77
0.59
0.35
0.67
over 1 year
1.62
1.64
2.23
2.36
2.36
1.72
1.40
2.04
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.23
4.68
4.28
4.26
4.42
4.66
4.20
4.44
over 1 year
6.29
5.82
6.05
5.34
5.40
5.05
4.23
5.03
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.