Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, January-December 2019

2018

January – december 2018

2019

January – december 2019

January

January

March

June

September

December

A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

up to 1 year

5.75

6.61

6.97

7.74

7.71

7.16

6.83

7.39

over 1 year

7.37

7.40

8.35

8.74

10.60

7.80

8.15

8.70

natural persons

demand

0.19

0.26

0.19

0.64

0.36

0.23

0.83

0.48

up to 1 year

6.63

8.20

8.72

8.82

9.03

8.79

8.70

8.82

over 1 year

10.00

11.13

11.85

12.21

12.62

12.06

11.74

12.22

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.62

11.30

11.13

11.21

11.34

11.15

10.63

11.18

over 1 year

11.41

10.61

10.78

10.46

10.77

10.30

10.24

10.50

natural persons

up to 1 year

9.61

9.03

9.13

9.55

9.33

8.62

7.79

8.91

over 1 year

11.42

11.32

10.89

11.44

11.75

10.90

9.66

11.03

B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.20

0.12

0.20

0.20

–

–

–

0.19

up to 1 year

1.62

1.20

0.98

1.59

1.05

1.11

0.95

1.19

over 1 year

1.86

1.43

1.61

1.65

0.75

0.97

0.48

1.30

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

0.67

0.65

0.76

0.79

0.77

0.59

0.35

0.67

over 1 year

1.62

1.64

2.23

2.36

2.36

1.72

1.40

2.04

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.23

4.68

4.28

4.26

4.42

4.66

4.20

4.44

over 1 year

6.29

5.82

6.05

5.34

5.40

5.05

4.23

5.03

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

