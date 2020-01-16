Meeting with Secretary General of Japan’s National Security Council Shigeru Kitamura

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Kitamura, colleagues, friends,

I am very glad to welcome you all in Moscow.

I would like to note that relations between our states are developing steadily, and we are very happy about this.

I know that yesterday you had fairly detailed talks with your Russian counterpart, Mr Patrushev.

I would like to ask you to convey my best wishes to the Prime Minister [Shinzo Abe]. I hope we will have an opportunity to speak about our further relations with the Prime Minister – when and where we will be able to continue our meetings and consultations.

We are very glad to see you. Welcome!

To be continued.

MIL OSI