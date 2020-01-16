Over 100,000 clients now trading equities on MOEX daily

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange has seen increased interest in equities from individual investors since the start of the year. As of mid-January, the number of active clients trading on a daily basis exceeded 100,000.

Currently, the total number of individual clients on MOEX’s Equity Market is 3.9 million. The number of Individual Investment Accounts (IIA) opened has reached nearly 1.7 million. Private investors account for 44% (versus 36% in 2019) of total trading volumes.

The number of retail clients who executed at least one equity trade in 2019 was 791,000 (versus 456,000 in 2018). The leading brokers by active clients are Tinkoff Bank (230,000 clients), Sberbank (209,000), VTB (100,000), BCS (100,000) and Finam (55,000).

Interest from Russian retail investors is being driven by tax incentives as well as increasingly sophisticated digital technologies and remote authentication services that allow brokerage accounts to be opened remotely. MOEX’s online client registration facility means new account holders can begin trading just a few minutes after opening an account over the Internet, via a bank or brokerage’s app or in person at a bank or brokerage’s office.

