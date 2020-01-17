Changes to Moscow Exchange”s Executive Board

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Anna Kuznetsova, Member of the Moscow Exchange Executive Board and Managing Director of the Equity and Bond Market, will step down from her roles at the Exchange in April.

Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, said:

“Anna is a professional of the highest caliber. She has been a pioneer in Russia’s financial markets and played a major role in markets reform including the transition to T+ settlement as well as the modernization of MOEX’s index offering. Anna has made an outstanding contribution to the company’s growth. I am grateful to Anna for her work at the Exchange and wish her every success in her future endeavours.”Igor Marich, member of the Executive Board, will take over responsibility for the Equity and Bond Market in addition to other markets he currently manages. Moscow Exchange does not intend to appoint a new Executive Board member in charge of the Equity and Bond Market.

