On January 18, Vladimir Putin will take part in events commemorating anniversary of lifting of siege of Leningrad

Vladimir Putin will lay flowers at the Landmark Stone monument in Leningrad Region and at the Motherland monument at Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery.

The President will also view the Memory Speaking: The Road Through War exhibition prepared by the Nevsky Batalist creative studio, and will visit the State Memorial Museum of the Siege and Defence of Leningrad, where he will meet with Great Patriotic War veterans and representatives of patriotic organisations.

