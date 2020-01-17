President received letter from Commander of Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Here is the full text of the letter:

“Mr President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, my dear friend,

I would like to express my personal gratitude and appreciation for the efforts of the Russian Federation to restore peace and stability in Libya.

I would like to thank you and express my full support for Russia’s initiative to conduct peace negotiations in Moscow that should lead to peace in Libya. I confirm that we are ready to accept your invitation to visit the Russian Federation in order to continue the dialogue.

Please accept our deep appreciation and respect.”

MIL OSI