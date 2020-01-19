International conference on Libya

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the talks are Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel Merkel AngelaFederal Chancellor of Germany , President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Johnson BorisPrime Minister of the United Kingdom , President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte Conte GiuseppePrime Minister of the Republic of Italy , President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan Recep TayyipPresident of Turkey , President of France Emmanuel Macron Macron EmmanuelPresident of France , Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China Yang Jiechi, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Guterres AntonioSecretary-General of the United Nations , President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen von der Leyen UrsulaPresident of the European Commission , President of the European Council Charles Michel, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles. Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj and Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar are also attending the conference.

MIL OSI