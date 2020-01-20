Ambassador of Belarus A.Ermolovich meets the Federal Minister for Science and Technology of Pakistan

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-01-2020

On January 20, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Andrei Ermolovich, met with the Federal Minister for Science and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry.

During the meeting the sides discussed the actual state of Belarusian-Pakistani cooperation in science and technology. The interlocutors considered a list of joint scientific and technological projects proposed for implementation based on the results of the competition held in 2019 by the State Committee on Science and Technology of Belarus and the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology of Pakistan.

The mutual interest was noted in the exchange of best practices and the development of practical cooperation between Belarus and Pakistan in the field of agricultural mechanization, land sensing, bio- and medical technologies, medical equipment, robotics, the creation of joint ventures to promote products on the markets of the region.

A.Ermolovich presented to F.H. Chaudhry an invitation letter of the State Committee on Science and Technology to pay a working visit to Minsk in order to hold the fourth Session of Belarus-Pakistan Commission for Cooperation in Science and Technology. The sides discussed possible program of the visit, including the visiting of Belarus High-Tech Park and the Belarusian-Chinese Industrial Park “Great Stone”. The sides agreed to hold the Session of the Commission in the first half of 2020.

MIL OSI