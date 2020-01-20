Ambassador of Belarus S.Aleinik meets EBRD President

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-01-2020

On January 17, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sergei Aleinik, met with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Sir Suma Chakrabarti.

During the meeting, a positive dynamics of the EBRD’s cooperation with the Republic of Belarus was noted, including the record volumes of the Bank’s operations in our country in 2019.

The mutual interest in further enhancement of interaction in a wide range of areas was emphasized, plans for the development of cooperation in 2020 were outlined.

