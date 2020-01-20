Permanent Representative of Belarus V.Rybakov participates in the event on UN technical assistance projects

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On January 17, 2020 the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the United Nations, Valentin Rybakov, took part in the event dedicated to the launch of technical assistance projects financed by the Russian Federation, including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) project “Inclusive Education in the Republic of Belarus: Enabling Environment for Every Child to Reach their full potential”.

Background information. The project on inclusive education implemented by the UNISEF is aimed at providing high-quality education for all children, including children with special educational needs and children with disabilities, by 2020, as well as helping to create an inclusive education strategy.

The Permanent Representative of Belarus expressed confidence that with UNICEF’s support this project will further deepen relations between national stakeholders and experts from Belarus and Russia in the field of education for children with special needs, as well as will contribute to the development and implementation of a policy of quality inclusive education in the country.

The event was also attended by the heads of the United Nations Development Program, the United Nations Children’s Fund, the United Nations Population Fund, the office of the World Health Organization in New York.

