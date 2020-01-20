President of the Republic of Poland / News / President to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda is travelling on Monday to Davos, Switzerland, where he is scheduled to take part in the 50th World Economic Forum on Tuesday and discuss the economic potential of Poland and Central Europe as well as international security.

This year will see the 50th anniversary of the Davos Forum, which will run from January 21-24 under the title ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.’ The forum will be attended by almost 3,000 people from 117 countries, top officials from 53 states including heads of states and prime ministers. Among other guests who have confirmed their attendance are US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Britain’s Prince Charles.

Poland will be represented by President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki who plans to arrive at the forum on Thursday, after he returns from his visit to Japan.

The president’s chief aide, Krzysztof Szczerski, said that this is the third time the president will attend the forum. “This year, he will pay much attention to promoting our region as a driver of economic growth and its potential as a place for investment,” he said.

Krzysztof Szczerski added that the President would like to show Poland as an important European partner, especially due to the fact that the country is situated in the centre of Europe. Duda will also present Poland’s efforts in integrating the countries of the Three Seas Initiative, as well as the country’s active participation in the work of the European Union.

The president also plans to promote business partnerships and investments in Central-East Europe, and participate in a discussion on the stock market index of the Three Seas. “We will promote this idea, which evolved through the cooperation of the stock markets of Central-East Europe. There will be an official presentation of this index and major investment funds from all over the world,” Krzysztof Szczerski noted.

The second phase of Andrzej Duda’s meetings in Davos will concern the promotion of direct investments and Poland’s capital among international partners, Krzysztof Szczerski said.

The head of state will open the Polish House for a second time, a space where he will hold business talks, invite representatives of important international institutions as well as politicians and foreign investors including Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, and Suma Chakrabarti, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

At the forum,Andrzej Duda will also hold talks on international security and take part in two discussion panels on international politics and transatlantic relations. He is also scheduled to meet with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg. (PAP)

MIL OSI