Bank of Russia refines arrangements for publishing information on credit institution reorganisation

The section ‘Information on Credit Institutions’ of the Bank of Russia website has been complemented with a new page titled ‘Reorganisation of Credit Institutions’ (currently in Russian only). The page contains the following details:

The subsection is intended to provide online access to all interested parties to information on the reorganisation of credit institutions, to enable a compact overview of this data and to streamline searches.

Formerly, information about the launch of a reorganisation procedure for a credit institution, and notices of decisions repealing reorganisation, were posted on the Bank of Russia’s website as press releases. The Bank of Russia Bulletin also published information on reorganisation and post-reorganisation termination of business (after the relevant entries were made in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities). The Bank of Russia Bulletin will continue to publish this information.

17 January 2020

