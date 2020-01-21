Meeting with Yury Chaika and Igor Krasnov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On January 20, the President submitted for consideration by the Federation Council the candidacy of Igor Krasnov for the post of Prosecutor General.

Yury Chaika was offered the post of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Chaika, Mr Krasnov,

In conclusion of Mr Chaika’s work in this high position and at the beginning of your work (I hope that the upper house of parliament will vote in your favour tomorrow), I would like to thank Mr Chaika for his work. He has worked in this capacity since 2006.

Much has been accomplished to strengthen the rule of law in Russia; a lot has been accomplished not only for people to feel it, but also for the state to grow stronger. I am talking about the consistency in enforcing Russian Federation’s laws all over Russia, which is extremely important.

We know how difficult this was in the early 2000s. The Prosecutor General’s Office, including under the supervision of Mr Chaika, did a lot to promote the consistent enforcement and interpretation of Russian laws. I hope that the agency’s new chief will also use the most popular and best examples that were certainly present in the work of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

As you know, I addressed State Duma deputies, so that prosecutors’ offices would become more centralised. I believe that this is a justified step for this agency, and we have discussed this matter with Mr Chaika. It is prosecutors’ offices that are called on to do their best, so that all of the Russian Federation’s laws would be interpreted and enforced in a uniform way all across the nation.

I am absolutely convinced that this will benefit citizens, and there can be no place for localism here. Since their inception, prosecutors’ offices were established as an agency that must ensure a uniform enforcement of laws nationwide.

To be continued.

