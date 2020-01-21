Vladimir Putin will visit Lipetsk Region and Sochi on January 22

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President will inspect social infrastructure facilities in the Usmansky District and hold a meeting with members of the public to discuss social support initiatives mentioned in the Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly.

On the same day, Vladimir Putin will also visit the Sirius Educational Centre in Sochi. Ahead of Russian Students Day, the President will meet with students of Russia’s leading universities who made outstanding professional and social achievements, as well as with their teachers and mentors.

MIL OSI