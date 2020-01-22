Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Belarusian diplomats on professional holiday

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the Belarusian diplomatic corps on the occasion of their professional holiday.

“Belarusian diplomats represent the Republic of Belarus abroad, defend its interests and the rights of citizens and this is a special mission. After all, you shape the image of Belarus abroad and the attitude to it of residents of other countries. From the historical perspective, all the achievements of the national diplomatic service are closely related to the rise of our young and independent state. Today your work helps create a favorable external environment for sustainable social and economic development of Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state is convinced that the cohesive team of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is absolutely able to facilitate the country’s integration in the global economic system, strengthen Eurasian partnership, promote Belarus-made products abroad and raise foreign investment. The president wished Belarusian diplomats health, well-being and many successes in their work in the interests of the country and its people.

