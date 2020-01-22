Ambassador of Belarus V.Baranovsky meets the Prime Minister of Lithuania

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On January 21, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Lithuania, Valery Baranovsky, met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania, Saulius Skvernyalis.

During the conversation, the parties reviewed the current state of Belarusian-Lithuanian economic relations. A satisfaction with the consistently high volumes of bilateral trade and the growth of Lithuanian investments in Belarus was expressed.

The interlocutors also discussed joint activities planned for 2020, including the XV Belarusian-Lithuanian Economic Forum in Klaipeda.

