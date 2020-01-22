Ambassador of Belarus V.Rybak meets the Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

22-01-2020

On January 21, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Turkey, Viсtor Rybak, met with the Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey, Hasan Buyukdede.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on promising ways of enhancing industrial cooperation between Belarus and Turkey in the context of the implementation of the agreements reached on the level of two countries’ leaders in April 2019 in Ankara.

The interlocutors considered the preparations for the fourth meeting of the Belarusian-Turkish working group on industrial and technological cooperation, which is planned to be held on January 28-29, 2020 in Istanbul.

