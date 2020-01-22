Greetings to People’s Artist of the RSFSR Valentina Talyzina

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

22 January 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has wished a happy birthday to People’s Artist of the RSFSR Valentina Talyzina.

“Thanks to your bright talent and exceptional personality you have played many wonderful roles which are appreciated and loved by millions of people. Every role is a combination of outstanding energy, femininity and a very rich inner life,” the felicitation message reads.

The head of state stressed that numerous fans of Valentina Talyzina in Belarus appreciate her magnificent acting skills and absolute commitment to noble ideals of service to art.

