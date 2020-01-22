On January 23, Vladimir Putin will visit Jerusalem and Bethlehem

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia will pay a working visit to Israel to take part in commemorative events timed for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by the Red Army and International Holocaust Remembrance Day and will make a speech at the international forum held in this context.

The Russian leader will also take part in the ceremony to unveil a monument in Jerusalem devoted to the feat of the heroic defenders and residents of Leningrad in the years of the siege during the Great Patriotic War.

The President is to meet with President Reuven Rivlin Rivlin ReuvenPresident of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Netanyahu BenjaminPrime Minister of Israel to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation and urgent international issues with an emphasis on the developments in the Middle East.

On the same day, Vladimir Putin will visit Bethlehem to hold talks with President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas Abbas MahmoudPresident of the State of Palestine . They will discuss the status and prospects of Russian-Palestinian trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation and exchange views on the Middle East agenda.

