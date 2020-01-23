Bank of Russia Bulletin released (22.01.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 5 (2141) of 22 January 2020 has been released.
The Credit Institutions section publishes information about the Russian banking system as of 1 January 2020 and in 2019 Q4.
The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:
No. OD-51, dated 15 January 2020, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2851, dated 13 December 2019;
No. OD-64, dated 17 January 2020, on the revocation of the banking licence from the Moscow-based credit institution CB PFC-BANK PJSC;
No. OD-65, dated 17 January 2020, on appointing the provisional administration to the Moscow-based credit institution CB PFC-BANK PJSC due to the revocation of its banking licence.
The Non-bank Financial Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:
No. OD-32, dated 14 January 2020, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2663, dated 21 November 2019;
No. OD-34, dated 14 January 2020, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1089, dated 14 May 2019;
No. OD-55, dated 15 January 2020, on the revocation of the insurance licence from Insurance Medical Company SIMAZ-MED, Limited Liability Company;
No. OD-56, dated 15 January 2020, on the revocation of the insurance licences from Insurance Company EKIP, Limited Liability Company;
No. OD-57, dated 15 January 2020, on the revocation of the insurance licence from Insurance Company Chuvashiya-Med, Limited Liability Company.
The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.
The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:
Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5337-U, dated 2 December 2019, ‘On Requirements for the Internal Document(s) Designed to Manage the Conflict of Interests of an Investment Platform Operator’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 14.01.2020);
Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-14/99, dated 25 December 2019, ‘On Requirements for Executive Bodies of Financial Institutions’.
22 January 2020
