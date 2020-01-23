Ceremony to unveil the Memorial Candle monument dedicated to the residents and defenders of besieged Leningrad

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The ceremony was also attended by President of Israel Reuven Rivlin Rivlin ReuvenPresident of Israel , Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov Beglov AlexanderGovernor of St Petersburg .

A joint creation of St Petersburg and Israeli architects, the monument has been erected in Sacher Park in the centre of Jerusalem. A capsule with soil from the Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery in St Petersburg, the largest burial ground for victims of WWII, was placed in the memorial’s foundation.

The idea of the memorial was proposed by war veterans, siege survivors and compatriots living in Israel, and was supported by Jewish associations of Russia and Israel.

Speech at the ceremony to unveil the monument

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Dear war veterans, Mr President, Mr Prime Minister and spouse, Mr Mayor and spouse, friends,

It is a great honour for me to attend this ceremony held to dedicate a monument to the heroic defenders and residents of Leningrad. We are unveiling this monument ahead of the events that have special significance for our countries and nations.

