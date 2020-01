Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

With effect from 3 February 2020, Moscow Exchange establishes the tick size for ITI Funds Russia-Focused USD Eurobond UCITS ETF SICAV (Management company – Fuchs Asset Management S.A., ISIN – LU1483649825, ticker – RUSB) at RUB 0.5 in the following trading modes:

Main trading mode Т+ (“Т+2” order book)

Negotiated trading mode (NTM)

NTM with CCP trading mode

MIL OSI