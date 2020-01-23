Compulsory insurance of carriers’ liability: new rates

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia has approved an Ordinance, which sets new limits for the rates for the compulsory third party liability insurance of carriers. The rates will depend on the types of transport and transportation, as well as on factors of the risk involved.

Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS

According to the Ordinance, insurance rates may be cut by 20% for certain types of transportation, including those most widely used, for example, transportation by bus.

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5384-U, dated 10 January 2020, has been submitted to the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation for state registration.

22 January 2020

