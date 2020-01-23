Meeting with President of Israel Reuven Rivlin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin Rivlin ReuvenPresident of Israel (retranslated): It is a great honour to receive one of the world’s main leaders today.

We are meeting with you and, of course, the Minister of Foreign Affairs who ranks among the world’s main ministers today.

Mr President, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and Russia, and may God bless Jerusalem and the President’s residence.

We are deeply moved by this date that we are marking today – the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

Of course, consensus has been reached on the international arena that manifestations of anti-Semitism, xenophobia and fascism are unacceptable.

And, of course, you, as a representative of the family of the world’s nations, and we know where anti-Semitism comes from. However, we do not know where it ends. Naturally, it is therefore important that we fight it together.

And, of course, it is impossible to conduct this war without Russia taking an active part in it.

Mr President, we are very happy to welcome you.

I would also like to express profound satisfaction with the efforts that you are making because virtually every one of our citizens is our child.

The Chief of the Israeli General Staff is also present here. He has arrived here to welcome you and to become acquainted with you. Naturally, he did not assume his position just because his relatives come from Russia.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: This played a certain part. (Laughter.)

Mr President, thank you very much for your invitation.

It is very important for me and for my colleagues to be here in Israel. We can see your efforts and the efforts of all Israeli leaders to preserve the memory of the tragic events of World War II.

You have just said that it is unclear where anti-Semitism ends. Unfortunately, we know this: it ends in Auschwitz. Therefore, we need to be very attentive so as not to miss any similar developments in the future and to counter any manifestations of xenophobia and anti-Semitism, no matter where this may happen, and no matter from where this may come.

Not only did the Red Army liberate Auschwitz, but it made a decisive contribution to the fight against Nazism. And the Soviet people, Russian people suffered greatly during this war.

Regarding the tragedy of the Holocaust, Soviet Jews accounted for 40 percent of the Jews who were murdered and tortured to death. This is our common tragedy in the full sense of the word.

Thank you very much for the opportunity to be here with you today.

MIL OSI