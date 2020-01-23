Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The international forum held in Jerusalem on January 22–23 is timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp and International Holocaust Remembrance Day marked on January 27. On this day in 1945, Soviet troops, which made a crucial contribution to the Victory over Nazi Germany, liberated Auschwitz.

The Yad Vashem memorial complex underwent major renovations in 2005. A new display features documents and exhibits dedicated to the life of European Jews on the eve of World War II and the inhuman suffering inflicted upon them by the Nazis.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, Mr Prime Minister, colleagues, friends, ladies and gentlemen,

Today we are brought together at the international forum to honour the victims of the Holocaust by a shared responsibility, our duty to the past and the future.

We mourn all the victims of the Nazis, including the six million Jews tortured in ghettos and death camps and killed cruelly during raids. Forty percent of them were citizens of the Soviet Union, so the Holocaust has always been a deep wound for us, a tragedy we will always remember.

